All of the talk has been about Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has made another high-profile move.

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, it was announced that Kelce joined RECOVER 180, an organic sports drink, as an investor and athlete partner. Kelce stars in a campaign spot where he's interviewed by child reporters to start the partnership.

“When it comes to performing at your highest level, quality matters,” Kelce said in a statement. “I've been drinking RECOVER 180 because it's clean, organic hydration with ingredients that support peak performance. Having a healthier recovery option is a game-changer, and I love investing in something that's truly pushing the category forward.”

RECOVER 180 co-founder Lance Collins praised Kelce for his involvement. “Travis is a generational talent and a true culture shifter,” Collins praised. “He embodies the energy, influence, and competitive spirit that define RECOVER 180, and having him join the team is an incredible validation of our mission and the product we've built.”

This is not the first partnership Kelce has landed with a drink company. He is one of the faces of Accelerator Active Energy. Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and Kai Trump are also part of the brand.

Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift

Article Continues Below

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement with a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The news sent the internet into a frenzy, nearly breaking Instagram.

They had been dating since 2023. Speculation about Kelce and Swift's relationship began after the “Cruel Summer” attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 season. They have been going steady since then.

Kelce is now getting ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season. He contemplated retirement after Super Bowl 59, but he ultimately decided to come back for at least one more year.

The Chiefs open their season on Friday, September 5, 2025, by playing the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. Their first home game will come on Sunday, September 14, against the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.