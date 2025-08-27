While much of the recent attention around Kansas City has centered on the engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the Chiefs continue to focus on building a contender on the field as well. This week, the team agreed to bring back running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, reuniting with the former first-round pick and two-time Super Bowl champion.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Edwards-Helaire is returning to the team that drafted him in 2020 after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints. For Kansas City, the move adds familiarity and depth to the backfield heading into 2025.

Edwards-Helaire was part of two championship runs with the Chiefs, contributing as both a runner and a pass catcher. Though injuries and the emergence of other backs limited his role in later years, his return provides a proven option who knows Andy Reid's system and still offers value as a rotational piece.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs' running back room is expected to be led by Isiah Pacheco, but Edwards-Helaire's versatility could make him a useful complement, particularly in passing situations. His experience and familiarity with Patrick Mahomes also give him an edge in adapting quickly to the offense.

The reunion also comes during a stretch of roster turnover for Kansas City. In recent weeks, the team made several notable moves, including the surprise release of veteran Mike Edwards, a two-time Super Bowl champion who had a brief stint with the team. Moves like these highlight the constant balance between maintaining a championship core and reshaping the roster around it.

For now, Kansas City is banking on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's history with the franchise and his ability to provide depth as the team looks to defend its status as a perennial contender. With both off-field headlines and on-field transactions making waves, the Chiefs remain firmly in the spotlight as Week 1 approaches.