With the news that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will serve a six-game suspension, it is understood that the player has agreed to the terms that he will start the absence when the regular season kicks off. While rumors around the Chiefs will continue, there is more to why Rice agreed to the suspension instead of trying to fight it further.

In the latest reporting from Nate Taylor of ESPN, Rice was scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30, but with the news of his agreeing to the suspension on Wednesday, there are people wondering the reasons for it. One reason is that Rice figured his suspension wouldn't be reduced with Sue L. Robinson being appointed by the league as the “disciplinary officer.”

“According to sources with knowledge of his thinking, Rice agreed to the six-game suspension Wednesday — even though his disciplinary hearing with the league was scheduled for Sept. 30 in New York — for multiple reasons,” Taylor wrote. “He knew there wasn't a guarantee his suspension would have been reduced with Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge, serving as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, scheduled to hear Rice's case.”

“In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in a multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason,” Taylor continued. “Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.”

Another reason that Chiefs' Rashee Rice agreed to suspension

With the Chiefs agreeing to deals to round out the roster before the start of the regular season, the team will be without Rice for the first six games of the schedule. After recording 938 yards in his first season with Kansas City, he was likely to be the lead receiver in the 2024 season, but would be out for the year in Week 4 with a knee injury as he collided with Patrick Mahomes.

As fans were excited to see how Rice would play coming back from the injury, his involvement in the multi-car crash has put a further halt to his return. Another reason for agreeing is getting through it early so he can play games in more crucial parts of the season.

“Another reason Rice agreed to the suspension, according to the sources, is because he wanted to serve his punishment early in the season, which would not complicate his availability in November or December — the stretch of games in which the Chiefs could be working toward one of the top playoff seeds,” Taylor wrote. “The six-week term will also ensure that Rice's knee is as strong as possible for a crucial upcoming chapter in his career.”

The Chiefs open the season on Friday, Sept. 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers.