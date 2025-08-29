The Kansas City Chiefs have always been good at the tight end position, and it's mostly because of the production that Travis Kelce brings when he's on the field. There have also been other tight ends who played well, such as Noah Gray, and Patrick Mahomes has found chemistry with them that is hard to stop. Things have gotten better in the tight end room as the Chiefs added some more talent, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Chiefs signed tight end Robert Tonyan to their active roster and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tonyan signed with the Chiefs in the offseason, and it was uncertain if he could make the roster, especially with the depth they already have at tight end. Well, it was hard to deny him a roster spot as he showed his worth in two preseason games with the Chiefs, finishing with 90 yards and a touchdown.

It was a good move for the Chiefs, and with this possibly being Kelce's last season of his career, it's good to build the depth now while you can. Gray will most likely be the TE1 in that situation, but Tonyan has a good chance to be the backup in the future.

Is this Travis Kelce's last season in the league?

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce has been in the league for some time, and there's a good feeling that this may be the season that it ends for him. The tight end has noticed that he may not have the same explosiveness from years past, and he spoke about it in the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

“I went down there after watching and feeling as how I got off the ball, how I was in and out of the breaks, what my top-end speed was, and I went to Tony, and I was like I need to get my get off, off the ball a lot more explosive,” Kelce said. “And I need to get my top-end speed back to where guys can respect me going past them.

“I think that’s going to help me out, and on top of that, working the fundamentals in terms of stride and just going through his regimen on how to get that out of the guys that are in the building with him.”

Kelce has been one of the top players at his position, but with his latest engagement to pop star Taylor Swift, he may be ready to hang it up.