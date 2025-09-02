It is no coincidence that the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's best teams over recent years. Kansas City is blessed with a superstar quarterback and one of the best coaches in the league. Andy Reid received some high praise in an article released ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The Athletic's Zak Keefer released an article on Tuesday about how NFL teams fail their young quarterbacks. Keefer digs through both notorious “bust” quarterbacks and success stories in an attempt to unravel the mystery.

During the article, Smith heaped praise on Chiefs head coach Andy reid. Smith pointed to Reid as the best in the NFL at tailoring his system around his quarterback's strengths.

“Andy doesn’t just know a playbook,” Smith says. “When a coach just knows a playbook, he spends his whole career looking for players who fit that playbook. And when they don’t fit, it’s never going to work because the coach can’t adapt.”

Smith knows what he's talking about after spending five seasons under Reid in Kansas City.

One example Smith cited is the fact that the Chiefs offense he ran is completely different than the one Mahomes commands today.

Reid's success speaks for itself. The legendary head coach is 301-163-1 during his 27 seasons in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see what wrinkles Reid adds to Kansas City's playbook for the 2025 season.

Taylor Swift praised Andy Reid's leadership of Chiefs during recent interview

Even Taylor Swift recognizes how great of a head coach Andy Reid is.

Swift praised Reid during a recent interview on the New Heights podcast with her fiance Travis Kelce. She specifically called out Reid's leadership skills as impressive.

“I respect it so much because I feel like it's done without aggression or raising your voice or losing your composure,” Swift said. “It's all very composed and focused.”

Reid responded to Swift's praise at ESPN's red carpet event for The Kingdom series back in late August.

“She's a good girl, first of all,” Reid said about Swift. “And I mean, might be the most famous lady in the world right now since the queen has passed away. But what a phenomenal person she is,” he continued of Swift, adding, “And I appreciate her saying that. She's a great leader herself, and so is Travis.”

The Chiefs are clearly in good hands with Reid leading the team.

Kansas City kicks off the regular season with an international game in Brazil against Los Angeles.