The Kansas City Chiefs want to get off to a hot start in 2025. Kansas City could not complete their three-peat last season, but they are motivated to get back to the Super Bowl no matter what. If they do, it could mean a huge new contract for one Chiefs defensive player.

The Chiefs and Trent McDuffie are not expected to reach a long-term contract before the start of the regular season, per ESPN's Nate Taylor.

“Moving forward now, really, it's just about the season and about [Friday's] game,” McDuffie said on the Sunday before the regular season. “I'm not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let's just go out there and have a great year.”

McDuffie had an incredible 2024 season, so it makes sense to start thinking about an extension. He logged two interceptions and 13 passes defensed, both of which are career highs.

McDuffie also managed 59 tackles, four quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

He is a versatile defender who the Chiefs want to keep for a long time.

“We definitely have had dialogue,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week. “He's a guy that's obviously a special player. We're going to continue that dialogue, and hopefully something gets worked out. I think things have been good. Trent is obviously going to be a priority.”

If McDuffie has another strong season, he could earn an even larger payday sometime over the next year.

Chiefs preparing for Friday night game against Chargers in Week 1

Kansas City opens the 2025 season with an international game.

The Chiefs travel to Brazil to take on the Chargers on Friday night. It is a unique challenge in Week 1 that Kansas City is excited to tackle head on.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday, Sports Illustrated's Zak Gilbert. “It's in Brazil. We look forward to traveling south there and having an opportunity to play internationally. It's quite a privilege.”

Division games are always more important. That is doubly true in Week 1 of a new season, as the first game can set the tone for the rest of the year.

The Chargers will present a good litmus test for where the Chiefs are at the beginning of the season. If Kansas City can start the season with a win, it could be the sign of another dominating regular season.

The Chiefs at Chargers game will kick off at 8PM ET. It will be broadcast on YouTube.