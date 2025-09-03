The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are headed to Brazil for a Week 1 matchup. This game could help determine the AFC West, which Kansas City has won eight consecutive times. Meanwhile, your fantasy football team is looking to rack up a big lead before Sunday's action. Who should you start and sit in fantasy football for the Chiefs-Chargers matchup on Friday night?

There were a lot of players drafted in fantasy leagues from the Chiefs and the Chargers. Both teams have franchise quarterbacks, made the playoffs last year, and have playoff aspirations this year. But that does not mean all of those players deserve a start in Week 1.

Chiefs and Chargers fantasy football start 'em

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles RB

The Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina 12th overall in the NFL Draft. With Najee Harris missing all of training camp with an eye injury, Hampton has been the lead back all summer. Last year, the running game excelled with JK Dobbins carrying the ball. A high-upside rookie should be great for fantasy football managers this year.

Hampton's average draft position, according to FantasyPros, was 35.8 this draft season. That ranks 14th among all running backs. With that valuable pick invested in him, managers are likely going to start him anyway. But don't second-guess yourself and be afraid to put the rookie in.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City RB

On the other side, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco should also start on your fantasy football team. Despite a solid campaign before injuries last year, Pacheco is only starting in 47.8% of ESPN leagues. Without Rashee Rice for the first six games of the season, Kansas City will lean on the running game to get the ball moving in this one. That could mean big yards and touchdowns for Pacheco.

Pacheco was taken as the 24th running back across all platforms, which should be enough to toss him into the starting lineup. Early in recent NFL seasons, the running game has been ahead of the passing game. We saw that last year in Brazil with Saquon Barkley's incredible game. That should hold true in this one, as well.

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles K

The kicking game has been strong for the Chargers in recent years, with Cameron Dicker in the role. The former Texas Longhorn has been solid to start his career and should be claimed in most fantasy football leagues. If you aren't in love with the kicker you drafted and he is available, this is a solid time to start Dicker.

Chiefs-Chargers sit 'em

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles WR

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston out of TCU to replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at wide receiver. To say he has been a disappointment would be an understatement. He was much better in Year 2 than in his rookie year, with eight touchdowns compared to two, but he is still not worth a start in fantasy football.

Johnston was not drafted in plenty of leagues this summer due to his drop problem. That concern was not put to bed in training camp, and it could lead to another disappointing season. Do not put him in the lineup until he proves the drops are behind him.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City TE

There are a lot of eyes on Travis Kelce this year, for obvious reasons, considering his relationship. But it also may be his last season in the NFL. A first-ballot Hall-of-Fame player undoubtedly wants to go out on top, but that may not be the case for 87. He looked slow at the end of last season and was dreadful in the Super Bowl. With Noah Grey waiting in the wings, wait to see what the snap dispersion is before starting Kelce.

Kelce may be a fantasy football darling again this year. If he is back catching touchdowns and putting up big numbers, he will be in your lineup by Week 2. But until that happens, leave him on your bench and find a new tight end for Week 1.

Hollywood Brown, Kansas City WR

Last year, the Chiefs brought in Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown as a new wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. He was hurt for much of the year and did not crack ten fantasy football points in either game he played. He was worth the late-round bet you took on him, but he is not worth starting in Week 1.

Brown could be the next deep threat to become a fantasy football star playing with Mahomes. But until that happens, find more sure-thing bets for Week 1.