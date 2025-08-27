It sounds like most of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates, like fellow tight end Noah Gray, found out about his engagement to Taylor Swift like everyone else; through Instagram.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (via TMZ Sports), Gray admitted that Kelce had not kept him in the loop regarding his proposal plans. Still, he remains happy for them.

“I found out the same way you guys did, and I'm extremely happy for them,” Gray said. “I'm not going to get too much more into their personal life but just know that I'm extremely happy for them and I'm sure everybody is. It's a beautiful thing.”

It's all fun and games now, but the Chiefs will have to shift their focus towards the gridiron sooner rather than later. They open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5.

Gray is heading into his fifth year in the NFL. He had a career year in 2024 as Kelce's numbers declined. Gray set career-highs in catches (40), receiving yards (437), and touchdowns (five). He signed a contract extension during the 2024 season, so expect him to continue to be part of the team for the long haul.

Luckily, Gray was not the only one of Kelce's teammates who found out via social media. Pass rusher Mike Danna greeted the media by saying, ““I don't know nothing,” on Tuesday, August 26, right after the news dropped.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced his engagement to Taylor Swift on August 26

Taylor Swift, who gave a surprise performance at Tight End University, and Travis Kelce.
Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

After nearly two years together, Kelce proposed to Swift. While they announced it on August 26, it happened nearly two weeks before, according to his father, Ed Kelce.

The post has gone viral, breaking Instagram's record for the most reposts with over two million the first first 24 hours it was up. Additionally, it garnered over 14 million “likes” in the first hour.

Amidst all of the excitement, Kelce must shift his focus to the Chiefs' 2025 season. They are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 performance where they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Kelce contemplated retirement. Ultimately, he decided to come back for a 13th season with the Chiefs. They drafted him back in 2013.

