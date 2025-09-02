As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, one story that has hijacked most of the headlines is the engagement of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce to pop star Taylor Swift. The two have been dating for around two years now, with Swift constantly being seen supporting her boyfriend (now fiancé) at Chiefs games over that span.

The two recently made an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Kelce's brother Jason to announce Swift's new album, and recently, Jason teased what his best man speech might look like if Travis selects him for that role.

“I know the kind of person he is, and I’ve been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years. And I just think that they match so well together,” said Kelce during an appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast. “They are unbelievably supportive of each other, in both of their outlandishly successful worlds. and it's like you're listening to somebody describe your brother and you're hearing how like she fully understands why Travis is like an incredible human being and like the human exclamation point was like the best way I've ever heard Travis described in my life.”

A high-profile couple

Swift and Kelce's wedding is sure to be front page news whenever it occurs, and Jason Kelce, who was known for both is outsized personality as well as his dominance on the football field as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, is sure to make his feelings known during the ceremony.

“The dude just brings joy to every place he ever is and like, people love him and he makes everything better. To watch them support each other, love each other, and get to this stage and now to have this together. I'm just very happy for him,” said Jason Kelce about his brother.

Before that, though, the Chiefs have a season to play, beginning with this Friday's game against the AFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers. That game is set for Friday evening and will be played in Brazil, marking the second straight season the NFL has had an opening week game there.