The NFL wasted no time setting the stage for drama in Week 1. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will open the season in Brazil, with Patrick Mahomes looking to extend Kansas City's dynasty and Justin Herbert hoping to end the Chiefs' long losing streak against their AFC West rivals. It's Mahomes versus Herbert on international soil, a spotlight game that promises fireworks.

The Chiefs, however, will be without one of their most intriguing young weapons. Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals has been ruled out of Friday night's São Paulo clash due to a knee injury and won't travel with the team. Royals had impressed throughout camp and were viewed as a potential contributor in Kansas City's revamped receiver rotation. His absence trims Mahomes' options, placing more responsibility on veterans like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice to produce against the rising Chargers defense.

For Los Angeles, this game is about proving they can finally go toe-to-toe with the champs. Herbert's connection with Ladd McConkey will be vital, especially against a Kansas City defense that has made life difficult for him in past meetings. But the Bolts' biggest hurdle remains history: they've dropped seven straight to the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Kansas City's Week 1 dominance under Mahomes can't be ignored. In the seven-season opener, the star quarterback has been nearly flawless, throwing 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Even without Royals, Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense are expected to find ways to keep pressure on the Chargers and maintain their hold over the division.

Adding intrigue to the season narrative, ESPN analyst Seth Walder released a simulation of the 2025 campaign that had both the Chiefs and Eagles shockingly missing the playoffs. In that scenario, Kansas City fell short in Week 18, losing the AFC West to Denver on a tiebreaker. While just one of thousands of possible outcomes, it's a reminder that even dynasties aren't immune to collapse, and why Week 1 against the Chargs could matter more than expected.

Kansas City will aim to prove simulations wrong and once again showcase why Mahomes' Chiefs remain the NFL's gold standard.