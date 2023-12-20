Chiefs' Travis Kelce must have loved those cookies.

The romantic relationship of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift has been a phenomenon, even in the NFL. Swift has garnered so much camera time during Chiefs games that others feel such attention is not good for football. But leave it to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to use the bitter energy of Taylor Swift haters and turn them into something sweet — literally.

Brittany Mahomes shares Taylor Swift-critic-inspired cookies Brittany Mahomes shared a game day treat for Swifties. While attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Mahomes – newfound BFF of Taylor Swift – shared a photo of game da… pic.twitter.com/cu6ebPx7tC — Let's Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) December 18, 2023

The cookie revealed by Brittany during Week 15's game between the Chiefs and the Patriots had “Dads, Rabds, and Chads” labels on them. Those who've read Swift's profile on Time's Person of the Year edition should be familiar with those words, as the “All Too Well” singer mentioned that exact phrase when talking about football fans annoyed by the limelight she's been enjoying in the sport's realm.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift told Time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift is a prolific songwriter who's made several albums and written probably hundreds of songs, so she's definitely capable of putting her thoughts into words, and that was pretty much on display with that particular quote she provided Time.

Chiefs take down Patriots for ninth win of the season

As for the Chiefs-Patriots games, Kansas City came away with a 27-17 victory in Foxborough, with Kelce recording 28 receiving yards on five catches and seven targets. Patrick Mahomes had an up-and-down performance, finishing with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions on 27/37 pass completions.