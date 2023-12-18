Travis Kelce buying Taylor Swift an engagement ring sounds more likely than him getting a Super Bowl ring anytime soon!

Travis Kelce might be Taylor Swift's boyfriend, but sounds like he's taking a page from Swift's fellow world-dominating musical genius (and friend) Beyoncé and getting ready to put a ring on it.

Page Six is reporting that an engagement between Kelce and Swift may be imminent. The website even quotes a source close to Kelce as saying that Taylor's father, Scott Swift “has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

The article goes on to say “there’s talk the ring is being designed or could be in his pocket already.” Hopefully, if the ring does exist, it is indeed in Travis Kelce's pocket and not the pocket of one of his Chiefs teammate, like wide receiver Kadarius Toney — or else that ring is getting dropped and/or intercepted by someone it's not intended for very, very soon.

Swift and Kelce's reps have not commented on the report, but the source even suggests Swift might be sporting an engagement ring by the next time she performs on the international leg of her Eras Tour, which will be in Tokyo on February 7.

This might sound a little soon, considering Kelce will be busy trying to get a different kind of ring with the Chiefs in early February. However, with the way the Chiefs are playing on offense at the moment (apart from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce), an engagement ring for Taylor Swift is probably much more likely in Travis Kelce‘s immediate future than a Super Bowl ring.