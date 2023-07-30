Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce grabbed the attention of many during training camp practice on Saturday when Kelce punched teammate Jack Cochrane, and head coach Andy Reid spoke about how the situation was handled in the aftermath.

“He grabbed me and he (apologized) to me,” Andy Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Reid said that he did not have to approach Travis Kelce after the incident with Jack Cochrane on Saturday. He took accountability for his actions.

It is clear that Kelce immediately felt bad about his actions, and he took to Twitter after the practice to apologize and say that he needs to be a better teammate.

Usually during training camp, there are reports of fights happening with multiple teams. Things can get chippy during training camp as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Kelce plays with a lot of personality and fire, and it seemed that he went a bit too far with Cochrane.

The Chiefs are entering the 2023 season as the defending Super Bowl champions, and it seems that there is a lot of urgency to repeat this season, even though emotions boiled over for Kelce on Saturday.

The Chiefs will open the NFL season with the first regular season game on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions. They will be celebrating the championship from 2022, and will look to start off a repeat season with a win against a Lions team that expected to contend for the playoffs this season in the NFC north.