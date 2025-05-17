President Donald Trump has gone viral again for making another comment about Taylor Swift.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump wrote Friday, May 16 on Truth Social, referencing his post about the singer last year.

Swift was not the only one whom Trump targeted. 20-time Grammy winner and New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen was also someone who Trump negatively spoke about online Friday.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.”

In response to Trump's bashing of Swift and Springsteen, American Federation of Musicians president Tino Gagliardi stood up to the president about his inappropriate lashings.

“Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world,” Gagliardi said.

“Whether it’s Born in the USA or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning,” he added. “Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members.”

Similar to his response before Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, expressed his outrage for Trump's comments about his girlfriend privately according to a source per Daily Mail.

“Travis is livid that the President of the United States is talking negatively about Taylor,” a source told the publication. “He is so mad that he is going to use it as motivation during training for the season ahead, especially if Trump continues talking.

“Since Travis can't say anything publicly because that would just open another can of worms, he has to figure out ways to get it out of his system because he would love to protect Taylor and stick up for her. But keeping quiet is the move he has to do right now.”

Trump has publicly taunted Swift since she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. She also cleared up rumors that she was endorsing Trump when she was told AI images of her were on his site.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she wrote in a Instagram caption of a photo holding up her cat.

She continued declaring her endorsement for Harris and Walz, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Harris and Walz evidently came up short in the election and Trump began his second term in the office in January.