Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tweeted with disappointment in himself after he punched teammate Jack Cochrane at a training camp scrimmage Saturday.

“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader…,” Kelce said. “plain and simple.”

In a video posted by The Chiefs Wire's Nick Roesch, Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in a scrimmage then turned and hit Cochrane, who appeared to hit Kelce late during the play.

Kelce was definitely frustrated with himself.

The Chiefs and Kelce are looking to continue their dominance over the NFL. Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII in February, and Kelce, who is regarded as the game's best tight end, was a critical player.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the fourth time in his career. Without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins last offseason, Kelce was the top target by far in the Chiefs' offense and recorded a career-best 110 catches for 1,338 receiving yards. He also tied career-highs in regular-season receiving touchdowns (12) and postseason receiving touchdowns (four).

Mahomes and Kelce are arguably the best duo in the NFL. Mahomes has twice been named the Most Valuable Player in his five seasons as starter. Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of the last five seasons.

Coach Andy Reid will lead Kansas City's offense in its first year without offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who accepted the same position with the Washington Commanders. Reid has been responsible for play-calling while Bieniemy had a role in the game plan.

Kelce is looking to have another All-Pro season in 2023.