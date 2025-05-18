Travis Kekce's new $20 million home has Taylor Swift in mind.

According to the Daily Mail, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is currently renting a luxury $20 million home in Boca Raton, Florida. Kelce will be using the home during the postseason so that he can get ready for what could be his last season in the NFL.

“Get cozy in the master suite next to the quartzite Cristallo linear fireplace wall, and start your day off right with drinks at the morning bar,” the listing reads. “Private access to a covered balcony provides mesmerizing island views.”

“The property comes with a waterfall-edge pool, spa, home movie theater, wine cellar, and private dock,” the listing adds. “There's plenty of outdoor space that overlooks the picturesque Royal Palm waterway and Deerfield Island Park, as well as The Boca Raton Hotel, an iconic pale pink-hued property which longtime locals have lovingly dubbed the ‘pink erection.'”

The home also features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, so there is plenty of room if Kelce would like to have guests over. It also has premier access to the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course.

“Dive into the waterfall-edge pool with blue glass mosaic finishes or start your morning with a cup of coffee underneath the terrace. With a linear fire feature, outdoor shower, and a connected spa, this backyard feels like a private tropical haven,” the listing concludes. “Plus, you’ll love entertaining in the summer kitchen and covered loggia. A ceiling-mounted television, bar seating, and Geolux counters make for a perfect party.”

It's unclear exactly how much Kelce is paying in rent but homes in the luxurious gated community go for about $100,000 per month.

How Does Taylor Swift Fit Into New $20 Million Mansion?

One of the key features of the homes besides the aforementioned amenities is the security. According to House Beautiful, there is around the clock security so everyone visiting Kelce will feel safe. Last year, Kelce, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several other high-profile athletes, had their homes broken into. Kelce nor Swift has commented on the break-in into Kelce's home in Leawood but in a press conference Mahomes voiced how he felt about the incident.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said in response to FOX4.

“Yeah, I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Future

Florida is seemingly a brief pit stop in what Swift and Kelce have planned for their future. Since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, the couple has been keeping their life out of the spotlight and are thinking of their next moves. Swift is already looking in what could be a forever home for she and Kelce — and any possible children. While Swift has a property in New York and Rhode Island, they are getting used to their “out of sight out of mind” mentality and are looking for somewhere that matches that vibe.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

It doesn't stop at the house hunting either. Swift is looking forward to spending her life with Kelce in the near future.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.