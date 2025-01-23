It's hard to make winning look as easy as Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid does, but for the 26-year head coach, evidently it comes with a price.

Reid hit a historic milestone in the team's 23-14 win over the Houston Texans last Saturday in the AFC Divisional, securing 300 career wins as a HC (including playoffs, a mark that's only been reached by legendary coaches Don Shula, Bill Belichick and George Halas. In typical Reid fashion, he knew how to downplay his remarkable career.

By making fun of himself.

In a recent interview on NFL Network, Reid summed up his incredible coaching journey with a hilarious, yet candid self-roast.

“I started with hair, and so I have no hair now. That’s how hard it is,” Reid said.

“You made the statement, that I'm old. Yeah I'm old so you accumulate a few games.”

While Reid may be right in his comment, his ability to keep outsmarting opponents is certainly not gone. He'll have a chance to accomplish what very few coaches have been able to do – in any sport – this weekend.

Chiefs face Bills for shot at AFC title three-peat

The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for the AFC Championship, and a shot to go the Super Bowl to try and perfect the three-peat.

“Listen it's been an awesome run,” Reid continued. “The thing you think about, because we are kind of in the hopper of this thing. You don't look at the award as you are the man. You look at the award .. Maybe the best part of it is, you go back and you reflect on all of the people that have helped you get to this point. And whether it's players, coaches, from my high school coaches, Little League coaches, all the way up through. You just think about how fortunate you were to meet all of these people and have them be apart of this. I think that's the part you enjoy the most.”