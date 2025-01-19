The Kansas City Chiefs have made it through the divisional playoffs once again, and they have advanced to the AFC Championship game. They moved forward as a result of a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Head coach Andy Reid and his charges will host the winner of Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

The victory was notable for many reasons. The Chiefs have advanced through the divisional round for the seventh consecutive season. Reid was able to secure the 300th victory of his notable head coaching career.

Reid met the media after the game, and while he was proud of the achievement, he attempted to deflect the honor with a joke at his own expense. “I joked to guys that you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight,” Reid said.

Reid joined Don Shula (347 wins), Bill Belichick (333 wins) and George Halas (324 wins) as the other coaches in the 300-win club.

Chiefs were pushed hard by Texans

The Chiefs appeared to have control of the game after Patrick Mahomes threw an 11-yard TD pass to tight end Travis Kelce with 11:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. That scoring play gave the Chiefs a 20-12 lead.

The Chiefs turned it into a two-score margin when placekicker Harrison Butker kicked a 27 yard field goal with less than five minutes to play.

Houston quarterback CJ Stroud tried to rally the Texans, but Ka'imi Fairbairn's 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked and that gave the Chiefs the finishing play they needed to survive and advance.

Reid and the Chiefs regularly have an advantage with Mahomes under center. The quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 177 yards with the TD pass to Kelce and he did not throw an interception. Kelce had a superb game, catching 7 of 8 targets for 117 yards. He had a long reception of 49 yards.

Xavier Worthy added 5 receptions for 45 yards, including a long play of 21 yards.