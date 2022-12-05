By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs had every opportunity to win their Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a touchdown drive by Cincy, Patrick Mahomes drove the offense to their opponent’s 40-yard line. Facing a 4th-and-5 situation, Andy Reid elected to try a 55-yard FG by Harrison Butker. Shortly after, Mahomes was seen slamming his helmet in frustration.

Patrick Mahomes is fighting with his helmet on the side line furious #Chiefspic.twitter.com/lRc2kw4yGR — vexan (@treeshardar) December 5, 2022

After the game, Andy Reid talked about his decision to go for a field goal instead of attempting another play, per Nate Taylor. The Chiefs head coach said that he believed that Butker would be able to pull through. However, things did not work out the way Reid wanted it to.

“If I don’t think he can make it, then I’m not going to do it,” Reid said of Butker. “He’s been in a good place. We’ve just got to execute better. It shouldn’t really come down to that.”

That last sentence (“It shouldn’t really come down to that.”) rings incredibly true, and is likely why Patrick Mahomes was frustrated on the Chiefs’ sideline. Kansas City had multiple opportunities to put away Cincinnati for good. However, a costly fumble by Travis Kelce and a third-down sack set up the decision that led to the missed field goal attempt.

With their loss, the Chiefs now surrender the top seed of the AFC to the Buffalo Bills (who hold the advantage due to their head-to-head matchup). A first-round bye would be a big benefit for Kansas City, which is why they should try their hardest to snag more victories over the last games of the season.