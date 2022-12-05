By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes admitted a lot of things didn’t go their way as the Kansas City Chiefs lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the third straight time, but he emphasized that’s not the only reason they lost.

The Chiefs bowed down to the Bengals, 27-24, in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. While Mahomes and co. were ahead 24-17 heading to the fourth quarter, a fumble and a missed field goal in the final period allowed Cincinnati to edge their conference rivals.

Mahomes pointed out that those kinds of mistakes are “the things that kind of bite you in the end.” It certainly didn’t help them as well that they started slow. However, the star quarterback made sure to give credit where it is due, highlighting that Burrow really stepped up and the Bengals executed their game plan perfectly.

“They got a great quarterback. He’s a guy that’s won a lot of football games from college to the NFL. He’s someone that competes to the very end, too. They got playmakers all over there. They’re well-coached and have a good defense. And at the end of the day, they executed at a higher level,” Mahomes said of the brutal loss to the Bengals, per Kansas Sports Tribune.

Joe Burrow finished the game with two touchdowns after completing 25 of his 31 passes for 286 yards. He also had a rushing TD for good measure. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes only had one passing TD on 16-of-27 pass completion, though he made a score on the ground as well.

As Mahomes said it, the little things really doomed the Chiefs. And the fact that the Bengals executed better only made things harder for them to maintain their lead.

The Chiefs are still 9-3 on the season and comfortably atop the AFC West. With that said, there’s no reason to worry on the team for now despite their struggles against the Bengals.