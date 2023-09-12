The Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2023 season with a disappointing 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, and naturally, there have been some people voicing their concerns regarding Matt Nagy replacing Eric Bieniemy as the team's offensive coordinator, and head coach Andy Reid came out to reassure fans that the operation still works without Eric Bieniemy there.

“Yeah, we had great communication, I mean, that's how we go about it,” Andy Reid said, via John Dillon of Chiefs Wire. “It was just as if EB (Eric Bieniemy) were there. It's the same type of communication that we had during the game. I thought that part was relatively smooth. I didn't have a problem with the way that went.”

The Chiefs' loss to the Lions was a disappointing way to start a season in which the Chiefs are the defensing Super Bowl champions.

However, the Chiefs came to an agreement with defensive tackle Chris Jones, and many expect that star tight end Travis Kelce will be back in the fold this week.

While it will not be an easy task in Week 2 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce returning to the field will make a huge impact, as they are arguably the best players at their respective positions.

It will be interesting to see if there is any rust for them to knock off, especially Jones, who held out of training camp and the first game of the season.

Hopefully with Kelce back, Reid and Matt Nagy's offense picks up in Week 2.