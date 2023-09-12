The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a great start to their season in Week 1, as they lost to the Detroit Lions by a score of 21-20. However, things seem set to get much better for them in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars now that Chris Jones is back with the team after he ended his holdout and signed a one-year contract for the 2023 campaign.

Jones' holdout was the biggest storyline surrounding the Chiefs throughout training camp, and it was clear they missed him during their season-opening loss to the Lions. Jones finally found some common ground with Kansas City, and the details of his deal, which have now been released, show that he could be in for quite a payday if he performs like he did in 2022.

And the #Chiefs can still tag him in 2024. https://t.co/q9NGAN49U7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

Chris Jones enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, when he racked up 15.5 sacks to earn a spot on the First-Team All-Pro squad and a third place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year race. It wasn't surprising that Jones wanted a new deal this offseason, but it was surprising that it took the two sides such a long time to figure things out.

It looks like Jones has a lot of new incentives he can hit in this deal, but this doesn't exactly put his contract situation to rest, it only pushes it further down the line. How Jones performs in 2023 will help determine his contract status for next season, but at this point, the Chiefs and their fans will be thrilled to just see him back on the field after their poor start to the season.