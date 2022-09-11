In case you haven’t heard, Patrick Mahomes is a pretty great quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs star is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in a league full of great quarterbacks. Mahomes has been consistently excellent ever since he took the reins from Alex Smith in 2018. He’s truly the real deal.

How good is he? Well, here’s a neat little stat that shows how insane he can be. In the four Week 1 games he’s played for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has at least three touchdowns in those games. Even more crazy is the fact that he didn’t throw a single interception in each game. That spells disaster for the Arizona Cardinals, who will face Kansas City in Week 1. (via Field Yates)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 4 season openers: 2021: 3 TD, 0 INT

2020: 3 TD, 0 INT

2019: 3 TD, 0 INT

2018: 4 TD, 0 INT He's the only player in NFL history with 3+ passing TD in 4 straight season-openers. pic.twitter.com/DoUf0z6h75 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes is truly a generational, one-of-a-kind talent the NFL has never seen before. For one, he’s blessed with a great arm and excellent passing skills. What separates the Chiefs QB from other quarterbacks, though, is the sheer audacity of some of the plays he makes. Mahomes is willing to try passes no QB dares to even think about, and he has the touch to make this look easy.

The Chiefs are looking to avenge their shocking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. After an excellent first half, Mahomes shockingly looked mortal in the second half. He took unnecessary sacks and ultimately had an intercepted pass in overtime that led to their loss.

Patrick Mahomes’ supporting cast will look a lot different from last seasons, too. Tyreek Hill has left the team, and replacing him are Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Can the Chiefs make it back to the promised land?