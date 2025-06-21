For the Kansas City Chiefs, minicamp isn’t just a tune-up. It's an early proving ground for the players who want to earn the right to be part of a dynasty. With three Super Bowl rings in the last six seasons, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have established one of the NFL’s strongest cultures. Still, as this offseason showed, even great teams must evolve. And this summer, that evolution is fully underway.

The Next Chiefs Era

Kansas City’s 2025 offseason wasn’t without its complications. Trading away All-Pro guard Joe Thuney was a gut punch. The Chiefs are now betting that Kingsley Suamataia will be a better fit inside. On the edge, newly signed tackle Jaylon Moore is expected to start. That is unless first-rounder Josh Simmons, who’s recovering from knee surgery, can fast-track his development.

Still, the team managed to retain key core pieces like guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. Their 2025 draft prioritized scheme-specific talent, with players who fit Reid’s system like gloves. The receiver room gets a big boost from the return of Rashee Rice. With Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown adding speed, and veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the fold, Mahomes has a capable, if not star-studded, arsenal. However, it's what happened during this week's minicamp that’s gotten fans buzzing.

Here we'll try to look at the three hottest takeaways that are coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 minicamp.

1. Tyquan Thornton’s Rise

The wide receiver pecking order in Kansas City is mostly settled, but Tyquan Thornton is making noise. The former second-round pick by the New England Patriots spent most of last season on the Chiefs' practice squad. Now, he's vying for the WR6 role, and based on what we’ve seen at minicamp, he’s got a real shot.

Thornton’s blazing speed was once his calling card in the pre-draft process. Now, it has finally translated on the field, especially in Reid’s offense. They thrive on vertical threats and field-stretching speed. He's been catching deep balls from Mahomes regularly during 11-on-11 drills and has essentially inherited the route tree that once belonged to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson.

“I like Tyquan. I like the way he’s approached things,” Reid told reporters. “He’s got the quarterback’s trust, which that’s a positive thing. He got valuable reps in here. The other guys could see that he’s a talented guy. So, so far so good. I’d like to see him in a game situation, how he handles that.”

It’s not just about potential anymore. Thornton is showing results. For a team that always values depth and speed, having a reliable sixth receiver who can take the top off the defense is more than a luxury. It’s a weapon.

2. Kelce’s Fire Still Burns

There was speculation this offseason about how much longer Travis Kelce could keep doing this. Turns out, he’s not just hanging around. He is doubling down. The 35-year-old tight end looked spry, strong, and fully engaged throughout minicamp. There’s no reason to believe he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Kelce’s decision to participate in the full minicamp slate sent a clear message to the rest of the roster. For him, it wasn’t just about getting reps. It was about setting the tone.

“I planned out my offseason the minute I decided I was coming back,” Kelce said earlier this week. “It takes a full-year commitment to keep your edge.”

The work is paying off. Kelce moved fluidly through routes, connected effortlessly with Mahomes, and brought his trademark energy to every session. If he’s even 90 percent of what he’s been the past five seasons, Kansas City remains dangerous in the middle of the field and lethal in the red zone.

This isn’t the end of the line. This is a reloaded, reenergized Kelce, and the league has been warned.

3. The Surprise O-line Star

Heading into the offseason, the Chiefs’ offensive line picture had more questions than answers. Now, one of the biggest answers might be coming from a rookie who wasn’t even expected to be healthy by now.

Josh Simmons, the team’s first-round pick out of Ohio State, has impressed in ways that are turning heads. Coming off knee surgery last October, Simmons wasn’t supposed to be fully active yet. However, not only has he participated in full team reps all week. He has also done so with polish and power.

Moore, the presumed starter at left tackle, has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. This would give Simmons a golden opportunity, and he’s seizing it.

“His recovery has been phenomenal,” Reid said. “He’s putting in the hours, he’s in the facility early, he’s in the training room late. You love to see that.”

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder echoed those sentiments. He calls Simmons one of the team’s hardest workers in his rehab and return to play. And Simmons hasn’t just been present. He has been dominant in one-on-ones, showing quick feet, strong hands, and a high football IQ.

If this trajectory continues, don’t be surprised if Simmons is protecting Mahomes’ blind side when Week 1 rolls around. The Chiefs may have stumbled into their next franchise left tackle.

The Chiefs Aren’t Standing Still

Kansas City’s 2025 minicamp didn’t just answer questions. It created momentum. Tyquan Thornton’s speed gives the Chiefs another chess piece. Kelce’s dedication signals unfinished business. And Josh Simmons’ rapid rise could stabilize an offensive line in flux.

The Chiefs are building something again. And if minicamp was any indication, they’re gunning for Super Bowl redemption. They are faster, hungrier, and as dangerous as ever.