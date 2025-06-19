The Kansas City Chiefs already have all the motivation they need ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City suffered a crushing loss in Super Bowl 59 against Philadelphia and will be looking to get back to the big game in 2025. The Chiefs got some great news as the team's mandatory minicamp wraps up.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he expects both Josh Simmons and Rashee Rice to be full participants at the start of training camp, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs drafted rookie tackle Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons suffered a torn patella during the 2024 season. Luckily, it was reported back in March that he was “way ahead of schedule” for his injury recovery.

Simmons could easily have been picked in the first half of the first round if fully healthy. Kansas City may have gotten a steal grabbing Simmons at the bottom of the first round.

Meanwhile, Rashee Rice suffered a torn ACL during Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. The injury caused him to miss the majority of the season.

Rice was an important piece for Kansas City in 2023, logging 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. If Rice can return to that form in 2025, the Chiefs could take their offense to another level.

It will be exciting to see how the Chiefs look at training camp in late July and August.

Rashee Rice promises Chiefs offense will “put on a show” in 2025

Expectations are already high for Kansas City's offense heading into the new season. Especially among Kansas City's offensive players.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice promised that the team's offense will “put on a show” during a recent interview.

“We got a lot of guys, we're deep,” Rice said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “We're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show, to be honest. The only thing in the way right now is time. We're just waiting patiently… It's the same thing as last year, we're gonna put on a show.”

Rice is not the only player who could add some pop to Kansas City's offense in 2025.

Fellow wide receiver Hollywood Brown will also return in 2025. Brown needed shoulder surgery just weeks into the 2024 season. Now the speedy wide receiver is healthy and ready to add another deep threat to Kansas City's offense.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes even called Brown an X-factor ahead of the 2025 season.

The Chiefs could look much different on offense this fall.