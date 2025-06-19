Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for another run. After taking a moment to reflect on their Super Bowl loss, the star tight end has officially announced he’ll be back for the 2025 NFL season. Despite some chatter about retirement, Kelce made it clear that his passion for the game made the decision a no-brainer.

During the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp this week, Kelce spoke with reporters and stressed that he never really thought about stepping away from the game. “I love football. I don’t think I thought about it that much,” he shared. “I still feel like I’ve got a lot to prove in this league.” At 35, the seasoned player is ready to tackle the physical and emotional challenges of another season.

Kelce also opened up about how last season’s ending left him feeling a bit uneasy. In Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles, he managed just four catches for 39 yards—a performance he later admitted made him feel like he “let his guys down.” However, as those feelings faded, they only fueled his desire to come back. “I didn’t feel like it was my last game. I still had fire in my chest to keep building and chase another Super Bowl,” Kelce said.

Looking at the numbers, Kelce experienced a dip in performance in 2024. He wrapped up the season with 97 receptions, 823 yards, and three touchdowns—his lowest stats in nearly a decade. Still, he remains a crucial leader both on and off the field, and Chiefs coaches are feeling optimistic about his offseason preparation. Kelce mentioned that he started focusing on conditioning and movement earlier than usual and feels physically recharged as he heads into training camp.

Kelce also discussed the uncertainty surrounding his future beyond 2025. “I got one year on this contract. We’ll try and figure out something for next year,” he said. However, he made one thing clear: “I can’t see myself ever playing anywhere else.” For now, his focus is solely on helping the Chiefs reach the top again.

