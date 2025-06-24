While there is ongoing drama surrounding the future of the Kansas City Chiefs at historic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, one figure who remains optimistic is Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City.

While attending a KC World Cup community event at the University of Kansas at Overland Park, Lucas said that there are plenty of reasons for his optimism that the Chiefs will remain where they are.

“I’ve had optimism all the time, and I think there are more and more reasons for that,” Lucas said via The Kansas City Star. “I said (last summer) that I believe we’d have a compelling Missouri state offer. We’ve gotten to that.

“It took a little longer than perhaps some would have wanted. I think the local government conversation is something that continues to proceed, as well. … Kansas City, Missouri continues extension conversations with the Royals, and with the Chiefs the outreach is ongoing.”

The Chiefs recently submitted plans for a $1.15 billion renovation of the venue, which opened in 1972; their lease expires in 2030. There have also been plans drawn up for a domed stadium that would be on the Kansas side, which would bring the Chiefs out of Missouri for the first time since 1962.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe is working to keep the Chiefs in the state

Recently, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed off on a nine-figure bill aimed at keeping the Chiefs in his state rather than relocating to Kansas. The package includes over $1.5 billion dollars worth of proposed funding to keep the Chiefs where they are.

Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs have called home since 1972, is known as one of the loudest and most intimidating environments for opponents of the Chiefs to have to play in.

I frankly continue to hope that we have it resolved sooner rather than later,” Lucas said. “The June 30 deadline set up by the state of Kansas may be a little tough for us, but we’re going to make sure that we have a compelling offer to both teams in that time.

“Kansas City, and the state of Missouri, is where they need to be. In terms of where the offers are, I think it will be on the teams to decide how quickly they want to proceed.”

Ultimately, it looks like the Chiefs will continue to call the state of Missouri home.