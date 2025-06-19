Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned heads this week—not with a no-look pass or a last-minute touchdown, but with a haircut. The star quarterback appeared at minicamp sporting a drastically different look, ditching his signature mohawk for a trimmed, cleaner style. The change quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the Chiefs’ offseason.

Patrick Mahomes has a new look for 2025 💈✂️ pic.twitter.com/W3AYvBRycy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team posted a new headshot of Mahomes on social media on June 18, showing the quarterback’s shorter cut and slightly fuller beard. Fans flooded the replies with reactions ranging from praise to nostalgia. Some applauded the more mature appearance, while others joked about missed curls and even compared him to other quarterbacks like Dylan Raiola or Jalen Hurts.

Despite the noise online, Mahomes explained the reasoning behind the change, via Men's Journal. Speaking earlier this offseason, he revealed the haircut had been a long time coming.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while,” Mahomes said. “But it was kind of one of those superstitions. I kept winning the Super Bowl… I told everybody that win or lose, I’m getting a haircut. That’s enough.”

Article Continues Below

“I can’t believe you all let me keep that nappy hair for so long.”

The timing of the change may not be a coincidence. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a crushing 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes, who struggled early in that game before rallying with three touchdown passes, seems to be using the offseason to reset both mentally and physically. Reports noted a leaner Mahomes arriving at camp alongside teammate Travis Kelce, who also looked noticeably slimmer.

Fans also took the opportunity to make light of Mahomes’ personal life. Some joked about Taylor Swift’s influence—given her relationship with Kelce—while others referred to Mahomes’ new look as “the first day at a new job” energy. Whether seen as a fresh start or just a new style, the makeover adds a layer of intrigue heading into the 2025 season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are ready to kick off their season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. One thing’s for sure: all eyes will be on QB1—not just for how he plays, but also for his fresh new look.