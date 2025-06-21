Erin Andrews is not only a friend of Taylor Swift but is also inspired by her impact in the sports world.

Andrews, who hosts America’s Game of the Week and has the Calm Down podcast with fellow sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson, says that there has been a rise in women interested in her show since the singer's romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Our ratings are up for women, which is huge for us. What’s really cool is women aren’t as afraid. Listen, ‘America’s Game of the Week,' which is the game I do on Sundays, the demographic is split down the middle. It’s like the highest-rated show for women out there, which is amazing for us,” Andrews said at The Cannes Lions 2025 Festival of Creativity, per Awful Announcing.

She added that women aren't “afraid” anymore to watch sports thanks to the “Taylor Swift effect.”

“But I think the casual fan doesn’t feel as afraid to watch professional sports right now, watch the NFL because, well, our girl Taylor helped out with that. It’s cool. Which, we’re excited. We want casual fans, we want fans that know a lot. Listen to the podcast, watch our broadcasts, we’ll help teach you the game.”

Back in February, Marissa Solis, the NFL’s senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing at the NFL shared that women and young girls are among a high percentage of men's and women's professional sports.

“Football is the No. 1 sport among women in the U.S., and we keep growing,” says Solis. “I mean 68% of all women and girls in the U.S. are fans of the league.”

“Our currency is relevance,” she says. “And we have to be relevant to all sorts of audiences, to young people, to women and to multicultural audiences.”

“I think the Taylor effect, as many people call it, obviously boosted our audience,” Solis says. “We love Taylor. She's a huge icon among that audience. But we were already growing with that audience before that. I think she just helped us and came at the right time.”

Swift debuted her relationship with Kelce in 2023 when she attended a Chiefs game in September of that year. Since they've been dating, Swift has been present at several Chiefs games home and away as well as big moments for the team such as the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl win and their 2025 AFC Championship win.

Last year, Flora Kelly, ESPN's vice president of brand strategy and content research weighed in on the impact of Swift and Kelce's relationship and shared that it was comparable to the additional visibility to “Caitlin Clark sparking what we saw with women's college basketball.”

While Kelly noted that Swift has had an impact in the NFL she is not the sole reason why there has been a spike in viewers.

“It is, again, the first year I've ever seen this, where you're starting to see culture and social media really spark that attention factor. And I wouldn't just isolate it to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.”