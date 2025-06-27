Ice Cube is giving major props to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for their impact on the NFL. The couple has been dating since 2023 and even debuted their romance at a Kansas City Chiefs game when Swift attended cheering Kelce on.

On the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, the retired NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III's wife, Grete Griffin, asked what he thinks about Swift being shown on screen during the game.

“Do you think them constantly showing Taylor Swift on the broadcast, do you think that adds to the game? Or do you think it takes away from it?” Griffin asked the rap icon, who is notably a Las Vegas Raiders fan.

“It adds to the game because the NFL is interested in new eyeballs, more viewership,” he explained. “They’re trying to bring women into the sport and if they gotta use Taylor Swift to do it, so be it. I don’t think nothing wrong with it.”

Ice Cube continued, “At the end of the day, it's really about what Travis does on the field. It's not about what Taylor does in a suite.”

To Ice it doesn't understand how some fans are complaining about their relationship.

“So no matter who's at the game, whether she comes or not, Travis Kelce still has to perform,” Ice Cube concluded his opinion on the subject, before praising Kelce's work on the field. “And he is performing at a high level. So I don't understand what the big deal is about.”

Taylor Swift's Impact In The NFL

The NWA rapper is not the only one praising Swift about how she has impact the NFL. Recently, Erin Andrews who is a friend of the singer and is a sports broadcaster also reiterated several points the rapper made about Swift's appearances at NFL games.

Andrews hosts America’s Game of the Week and has the Calm Down podcast with fellow sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson, where she has seen an increase in ratings.

“Our ratings are up for women, which is huge for us. What’s really cool is women aren’t as afraid. Listen, ‘America’s Game of the Week,' which is the game I do on Sundays, the demographic is split down the middle. It’s like the highest-rated show for women out there, which is amazing for us,” Andrews said at The Cannes Lions 2025 Festival of Creativity, per Awful Announcing.

She added that women aren't “afraid” anymore to watch sports thanks to the “Taylor Swift effect.”

“But I think the casual fan doesn’t feel as afraid to watch professional sports right now, watch the NFL because, well, our girl Taylor helped out with that. It’s cool. Which, we’re excited. We want casual fans, we want fans that know a lot. Listen to the podcast, watch our broadcasts, we’ll help teach you the game.”

LIVE FROM CANNES! 😎

The sweat was real but so were the vibes! 🤗 NEW EPISODE RIGHT HERE —> https://t.co/mQbFWQdP0z pic.twitter.com/A1mguZm1Ha — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Prior to Andrews sharing the impact of Swift and her ratings, last year, Flora Kelly, ESPN's vice president of brand strategy and content research weighed in on the impact of Swift and Kelce's relationship and shared that it was comparable to the additional visibility to “Caitlin Clark sparking what we saw with women's college basketball.”

While there has been a difference, Kelly claims it all hasn't been due to Swift and Kelce's relationship.

“It is, again, the first year I've ever seen this, where you're starting to see culture and social media really spark that attention factor,” Kelly continued. “And I wouldn't just isolate it to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.”