The Kansas City Chiefs organization finds itself in a lawsuit after reports indicate that a former NFL player is suing them. Ramzee Robinson, who formerly played cornerback in the league and had been working as Kansas City's director of player engagement, is claiming he was fired from his role back in February for wrongful termination and racial discrimination.

Reports indicate that the Chiefs initially let Robinson go for allegedly attacking a female co-worker, according to Sean Neumann of People. The 41-year-old former NFL player denies the alleged incident. Kansas City informed Robinson that they have the incident on video. However, when Robinson asked to see the footage, the club refused to show him the clip.

“Former defensive back Ramzee Robinson filed the lawsuit, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, on Sunday, June 15, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson, 41, claims he was fired in February after his boss came into his office and accused him of attacking a female co-worker.

“Robinson's complaint claims his boss said she saw the purported incident take place on security cameras in their offices — however, when Robinson asked to see the video, the Chiefs official would not show him the footage, the suit states.”

Robinson's attorney, Katrina Y. Robertson, stated that Robinson denies any wrongdoing and called out the Chiefs for firing him over “systemic inequalities.” In the lawsuit, the filing makes the claim that the franchise letting him go was “discriminatory” and that his race was a “motivating factor.”

“My client dedicated years of professional service to the Chiefs organization and supported players through critical personal and professional challenges,” Robinson's attorney said in a statement. “This lawsuit seeks to hold the organization accountable for the systemic inequities and retaliation he faced for simply demanding fairness.”

Neumann reports that Brad Gee, a spokesperson for the Chiefs, declined to comment on the lawsuit. However, Gee did inform People that the organization “is looking forward to the facts of this case coming to light.”

Ramzee Robinson played three seasons in the NFL from 2007 through 2009. He took on the director of player engagement role with the Chiefs in 2016.