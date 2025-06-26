Travis Kelce has a great support system in Taylor Swift.

Swift recently performed for the first time since the Eras Tour with her Kane Brown-assisted performance of her Grammy-nominated hit “Shake It Off” at Kelce's Tight End University event.

While her performance was a surprise for the night, there is nothing that she “enjoys” more than “letting him shine,” a source shared with PEOPLE.

The source added that she “lights up” when she's around Kelce and that they “stayed by each other’s side all while chit chatting and catching up with everyone” at the Nashville Brooklyn Bowl event on Tuesday, June 24.

The NFL posted several photos of Swift on stage during her performance with Kelce, hopping into the comment section to react.

“Just a casual surprise performance at @te_university,” the NFL captioned the photo.

The photo received a lot of love from fans, including her biggest one.

“Turn me up Tay Tay!!,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented.

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”

When Swift was 14, her parents moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, so that she can break into country music in Nashville. She still has love for the city that gave her the beginning to her career as she has two properties” a penthouse in The Adelicia on Music Row and the Northumberland Estate in Forest Hills. Kelce and Swift shared their first Thanksgiving together at her home in Nashville.

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

The couple has been enjoying Kelce's offseason and Swift's break from her Eras Tour since December 2024. The singer and NFL star have been on vacation in Montana as well as spend some time in Utah, New York, Florida, Nashville, and an undisclosed out of the country spot following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl loss.

The couple has been staying in Florida while Kelce was in minicamp but will be going to Missouri for the Chiefs' training camp next month. The singer shared that she is “looking forward” to the next NFL season for this specific reason.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

Swift has been supporting Kelce since they began their relationship nearly two years ago. Their relationship began at busy parts of their lives as the “Cruel Summer” singer was in the middle of her Eras Tour and Kelce just began his 11th season in the NFL.

“It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source told the outlet.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible,” the insider added.

The first Chiefs next game will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.