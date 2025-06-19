The thought that Travis Kelce would not be playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs does not seem real yet. There have been rumors that the 2025 season could be his last, and when he does leave the game, it will put a serious dent in one of the best football teams of all time.

Arrowhead Pride shared the responses from Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes when they spoke to the media earlier this week.

“You want to let the emotions die down,” Kelce said about the process. “That was the biggest thing — you don’t want to make decisions off initial emotions. But for the most part, once they died down, I still felt like I had that fire in my chest to keep coming in, building, being better, and chasing the Super Bowl.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to maintain a Super Bowl-caliber team for the foreseeable future. It will be tough to want to leave a team that could win yet another Lombardi Trophy. However, at 35 years old, Father Time will start to take over. Some players want to leave the game when they are at the top. And of course, dating Taylor Swift will open up a handful of opportunities post-football career.

Mahomes also spoke to the media about the subject. His answer was one you could guess, as he didn't want to press Kelce about the decision.

“We never talked about it,” Mahomes said. “I think you have that in the back of your mind. I mean, for anybody that’s played a lot of football seasons, there’s always a chance. You have to put in the work in the offseason. I think everybody wants to play in the games, but putting the work in the offseason is where stuff gets strenuous.”

Mahomes and Kelce are both football guys. Football has been a part of their lives for a long time. They understand the grind that it takes. We can trust Kelce to make the right decision for his career, but for now, we get to continue to watch one of the best duos in the history of the game.