The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2025 NFL season with revenge on the mind. Kansas City came so close to completing their three-peat in 2024, but suffered an embarrassing loss in Super Bowl 59. Now the Chiefs are singularly motivated to get back to the Super Bowl and win it all next season.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of those players willing to do whatever it takes to win. Kelce weighed in on the rumors that he lost 25 pounds this offseason.

“Don't believe all you read on the internet [but] I'm down some weight, yeah, from the end of the season last year,” Kelce said. “Each year's different. You've got to rebuild it. This year I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn't have time for last year. I'm certainly feeling good and I think it's going to pay off.”

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kelce told people to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason.

Kelce's fitness is an important topic for Chiefs fans who want the 35-year-old tight end to continue playing for as long as possible. He apparently “didn't really think” about retiring after the 2024 season, but fans know Kelce won't play forever.

Kelce admits that he is uncertain about if he'll play during the 2026 NFL season. However, he did make it clear that he would not play for any other team than the Chiefs.

“We'll try and figure out something for next year,” Kelce said. “The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we'll deal with that down the road when the time is right. But right now, I'm focused on winning the championship this year.”

Travis Kelce is focused on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl in 2025

At this point in his career, Travis Kelce only cares about winning championships.

Kelce added in the same interview that he is no longer interested in stats or wins. He simply wants to win the Super Bowl again.

“I'm only interested in Super Bowl rings,” Kelce said after the Chiefs' second minicamp practice. “I know what the AFC championship means to this organization and the [Hunt] family and the 15 wins and everything is something special that I'll let everybody else be happy with. Last year wasn't a success for me and I'm motivated to make sure that we get that other ring this year.”

Kelce will not view the 2025 season as a success if the Chiefs do not win the Super Bowl.

It will be exciting to see the Chiefs make another championship run during the 2025 NFL season.