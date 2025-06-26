Travis Kelce is sending Taylor Swift some love in his latest comment on Instagram.

The official NFL Instagram account posted a photo of Swift with her guitar from her surprise performance at Kelce's Tight End University.

“Just a casual surprise performance at @te_university,” the NFL captioned the photo.

The photo received a lot of love from fans, including her biggest one.

“Turn me up Tay Tay!!,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented.

“Cry harder Dads, Brads and Chads,” one fan wrote referring to some of the men in the comments upset at Swift being posted on the NFL account.

One Swiftie commented lyrics to the singer's 2010 hit “Mean.”

“AND I CAN SEE YOU YEARS FROM NOW IN A BAR TALKING OVER A FOOTBALL GAME WITH THAT SAME BIG LOUD OPINION BUT NOBODYS LISTENING!!!! I LOVE U TAYLOR,” the fan wrote.

“Close enough… welcome back Eras Tour!” one fan joked in the comment section referring the singer's record-breaking tour.

Taylor Swift gave attendees of Travis Kelce's Tight End University the surprise of a lifetime when Swift put on a surprise concert.

The event took place in Nashville on Tuesday (June 24) where the singer has a special connection to. Swift owns two properties in Nashville: a penthouse in The Adelicia on Music Row and the Northumberland Estate in Forest Hills. However, her start in the city began when her parents moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, when she was 14, to break into country music.

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”

Country music star Kane Brown joined Swift on stage, which she jokingly shared was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“We decided we were gonna perform that three minutes ago,” Taylor jokingly told the crowd.

“We’re up there, me and Kane are having some drinks, and we were thinking like how loud could this place get?” Theoretically, how loud could the singing get in here?”

She added, “And I was like, ‘I’d go up but I don’t have a guitar.’” Chase Rice then offered the “Cruel Summer” singer to use his.

Swift performed her Grammy-winning hit with Brown, “Shake It Off.”

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

This is the first performance from Swift since the end of her Eras Tour last December. The tour began March 17, 2023 and ended December 8, 2024.At the end of the tour, she completed 152 stops across the nation and oversees in London, Paris, Sydney, and more.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

She thanked her fans for their continued support and for showing out for each concert.

“There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she continued.

While it's rumored that Swift will go on tour in 2026, it has not been confirmed.