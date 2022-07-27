Chiefs bringing in two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to avenge their AFC Championship loss last season to the Cincinnati Bengals and reach the Super Bowl again. Well, it appears that they might go about that endeavor utilizing one of the best defensive players to ever lace them up for the Bengals. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, defensive end Carlos Dunlap is working out with the Chiefs Wednesday evening.

Free-agent defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Chiefs tonight, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

Dunlap is one of the better defensive free agents still left on the market. He spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, his first full season with them. Dunlap only started two games, but played in all 17. He recorded 8.5 sacks in limited action, proving he still has some juice left in the tank.

Prior to his stint with Seattle, Dunlap made his name with Cincinnati. He played there for ten-plus seasons and earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors in 2015 and 2016. Dunlap racked up 21.5 sacks combined those seasons, wrapping up 104 tackles as a defensive end. Only once in his 12-year career has he ever had less than six sacks and that was back in 2011 (his 2nd in the NFL).

The Chiefs could certainly use an edge rusher to get after the quarterback. Frank Clark constantly is battling injuries and there is hope, but guarantee, that George Karlaftis will emerge this year. If Kansas City and Dunlap do not reach a deal, the Chiefs will be left with a gaping hole. Ryan Kerrigan, Jason Pierre-Paul, Everson Griffin and Derek Wolfe are likely the next bet targets.