Of all the big names who could end up hitting free agency this offseason, Chris Jones is the biggest of the bunch. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive lineman has turned himself into one of the most dominant players in the league, and while both sides want to get a new deal done, he is just a couple days away from hitting the open market.
While Jones wants to stay with the Chiefs, he also wants to get paid, which is what is preventing him from signing with the only team he's ever played for in the NFL. Time is running out for KC to prevent Jones from reaching free agency, which the superstar pass rusher subtly noted with a single emoji tweet on Saturday afternoon.
⏳
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 9, 2024
This isn't the first time Chris Jones has riled fans up this offseason when it comes to a potential contract, which goes to show just how important he is in the eyes of Chiefs fans everywhere. While he could be noting that the team is running out of time to extend him, he could also be implying that it's only a matter of time until his new deal gets announced. The cryptic nature of just one emoji leaves a lot of stuff up in the air.
Regardless of what Jones actually means with this simple tweet, it's clear that time is running out for the Chiefs to prevent him from hitting free agency. If they want to keep their best defensive player in town, they are going to have to open up their checkbook, and based on the reaction to this tweet from Jones, it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see that fans are hoping he ends up sticking around.