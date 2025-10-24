Jim Harbaugh could not have been more pleased with how the Los Angeles Chargers executed in their Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

A lot went well for the Chargers in the win, but the veteran head coach was particularly impressed with how “violent” his players were on the field. When congratulating his team on the win in the locker room, Harbaugh repeatedly stressed how delighted he was with their violence.

“A good plan executed with violence now is better than a perfect plan a week from now,” Harbaugh said. “You guys were violent and came out here with a physical team. The way you guys were rolling off the ball, the offensive line, defensive line — that was a physical, physical job you got done there. And also, the leadership of this team. K-Mack, Justin, Boze, Joe Alt, Daiyan. All the guys. I thought that was a player-led type of game, so well done.”

The Chargers certainly dominated the line of scrimmage all night in their 37-10 victory. Los Angeles racked up a season-high 202 rushing yards in the win while holding the Vikings to just 34 rushing yards. They also pressured Carson Wentz all night, accumulating five sacks on 30 pressures.

Chargers rebound with dominant Vikings win on TNF

The Chargers bounced back with the win after suffering a brutal 14-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Los Angeles entered Week 8 riding a tough 1-3 stretch, but has seemingly turned the tide with a lopsided win over the Vikings.

By winning the game, the Chargers managed to stay above .500, as they have all season. They entered the game as three-point favorites but wound up with their biggest win of the year.

Los Angeles has another soft matchup on paper in Week 9 against the struggling Tennessee Titans. That game should ideally lead to the team's first win streak since Week 3, but nothing can be taken for granted. The Chargers had a seemingly advantageous matchup in Week 4 against the New York Giants, but instead ended up suffering their first loss of the season.