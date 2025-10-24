The Baltimore Ravens entered 2025 with championship ambitions. They have a loaded roster, a proven coach, and an MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Halfway through the season, though, those lofty goals have come crashing down. Sitting at 1-5, the Ravens are one of the league’s biggest disappointments. Injuries, blown leads, and a stagnant offense have derailed what once looked like a Super-Bowl-destined campaign. Now, the front office faces a difficult question: should they double down and fight through the adversity, or start looking ahead to the future?

If the Ravens choose the latter, tight end Mark Andrews could be the centerpiece of their midseason fire sale. Andrews has been a franchise cornerstone for years. Yet with his production dipping, his 30th birthday behind him, and free agency looming, a trade could make sense for both sides.

Andrews’ 2025 season so far: still talented, but trending down

As the Ravens' 2025 season falters, speculation around trading Andrews is increasing. With Andrews in the final year of his contract and the team having younger tight end Isaiah Likely ready for a bigger role, moving Andrews could net the Ravens valuable draft capital for a rebuild. Andrews is still a productive player, though his numbers are down this season.

Through six games, Andrews has recorded 21 receptions for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's a steep decline from his usual Pro Bowl-caliber output. His diminished numbers reflect both Baltimore’s offensive struggles and a reduced target share as the team leans on its younger players. As such, Andrews stands out as a prime trade candidate. He could fetch a meaningful return from teams eyeing a playoff push.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the best Mark Andrews trade suitors if the Baltimore Ravens decide to move on at NFL trade deadline.

Los Angeles Rams: giving Stafford another trusted weapon

The Rams have proven to be one of the NFL’s most aggressive front offices when it comes to midseason moves. This could be another opportunity to go all in. The Rams are firmly in the NFC playoff hunt. However, their red-zone offense remains inconsistent. Adding Andrews could change that instantly.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford thrives with dependable tight ends who can create mismatches. Andrews would be a natural fit in head coach Sean McVay’s scheme. His ability to find soft zones, shield defenders, and make contested catches would give Los Angeles a consistent safety valve on critical downs. The Rams also boast the draft capital and cap flexibility to make a deal. This could be a short-term move that maximizes their current window while not mortgaging the future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: replacing Mike Evans’ production

Few teams could use a dependable pass-catcher more than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sitting in a tight NFC South race, the Bucs recently lost star wideout Mike Evans to a broken collarbone. That has created a massive void in their offense. Yes, they have some receivers who can shoulder some of the load. Still, the Buccaneers desperately need another go-to target for Baker Mayfield.

Enter Andrews. He could instantly be the Bucs’ top red-zone threat, helping compensate for Evans’ absence. Mayfield has developed well under pressure this season, and giving him another reliable tight end aside from Cade Otton could elevate his efficiency even further.

Tampa Bay is in win-now mode, and trading for Andrews would send a message: they’re serious about contending. With Evans sidelined, Andrews could help the Buccaneers sustain their offensive rhythm and push for another division title.

Jacksonville Jaguars: filling the void and boosting playoff hopes

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the thick of the AFC playoff race but are battling through injuries and inconsistency on offense. With Brenton Strange sidelined, Jacksonville’s tight end production has dropped sharply. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the arm talent to attack every level of the field. However, he needs a reliable safety blanket. Andrews fits that mold perfectly.

His’ presence would open up the Jaguars’ passing game. That would allow Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr more space on the perimeter. In the red zone, he’d be Lawrence’s first read, helping the team convert stalled drives into touchdowns. For a young squad trying to cement itself as a legitimate contender, acquiring a proven veteran like Andrews would be a huge statement of intent.

Carolina Panthers: giving Bryce Young a dependable target

The Carolina Panthers' offense has struggled mightily to sustain drives. Their passing attack lacks a consistent tight end presence. Adding Andrews would immediately provide quarterback Bryce Young with a reliable, experienced target who can command attention across the middle of the field.

Having a veteran like Andrews could be transformative. His leadership, experience, and ability to find open space could help accelerate Young’s progression while improving the Panthers’ offensive identity.

Carolina also has the cap space and draft flexibility to make a deal happen. If the front office truly believes the NFC South is still within reach, this would be a calculated swing to energize both the locker room and fan base.

Final thoughts

Trading Mark Andrews would sting for Ravens fans. He has been the emotional and statistical heartbeat of their offense for years. That said, in a season where Baltimore’s playoff hopes are slipping away, it may be the pragmatic choice. Moving on from Andrews could free up cap space, open more opportunities for Isaiah Likely, and net valuable draft capital for the rebuild.

For contenders looking to strengthen before the deadline, Andrews represents exactly what they need. He is a proven playmaker, locker room leader, and instant-impact talent. The clock is ticking toward November 4, and the Ravens’ next decision could shape both their future and another team’s championship run.