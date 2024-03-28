Winning the Super Bowl thrice in a span of five years surely merits more comfortable facilities, right? Well, the Kansas City Chiefs have been dealing with this problem quite a bit. Patrick Mahomes, Coach Andy Reid, Willie Gay, and the rest of the squad have their own qualms when it comes to the structures they use on a daily basis. Team owner Clark Hunt had the opportunity to address these issues after being given an F on their facility investments.
Clark Hunt noted that the Chiefs were not at all getting any locker room renovations despite winning the Super Bowl. The team owner revealed that it was a miscommunication between ownership and the players, via Nate Taylor and Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic.
“I have spoken to some of our veteran players about that, and they’ve confirmed to me that it was miscommunication. Certainly, I personally never said anything to them about a renovation of the locker room. It was a misunderstanding,” he said.
Despite this, players in the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs system still clamored for a new locker room. Willie Gay posits that Clark Hunt might not give them the renovations but they surely deserve it.
“No one ever said, ‘Hey, you guys get a renovation if you win a Super Bowl.' They won a Super Bowl in 2019, and that didn’t happen, so as players, we knew we were not getting any renovations. But s***, we are winning Super Bowls, so at the end of the day, how much can we argue? Hey, the facility is falling apart, but we won the second Super Bowl in two years. I love Clark Hunt as a person,” the linebacker declared.
He is not the only one who shares the same sentiment. Patrick Mahomes has long wanted new air conditioning in the Chiefs' indoor practice field as well. Even, Coach Andy Reid was apparently sweating quite a lot.
Chiefs head honcho focuses on the bright side
If there's anyone affected the most by this, it might be Coach Andy Reid. The subpar facilities are likely disallowing them from executing properly during practices which may translate to an underwhelming performance during gameday. But, he just shrugged the issue off and proceeded to give a lot of praise to the Chiefs owner.
“I think Clark does a great job. Whatever they say about everything else, I give him an A-plus because he gives us an opportunity to win games. As a coach, that’s what you like. He’s not just right over the top of you, beating you up every five minutes,” Reid discussed, alluding to the F-grade that Hunt got.
The Chiefs' head honcho stressed how important Hunt is in their pursuit of getting better players and retaining those who work with them the best, especially during NFL Free Agency.
“He gets it. We have a great working relationship. He allows us to get players and keep players. That’s a tough thing to do as you navigate through the salary cap,” he concluded.
Will the owner have a change of heart this offseason?