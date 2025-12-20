The Kansas City Chiefs (6-8) have only pride left to play for in the final three games of the 2025-26 regular season, so the organization will want to exercise caution when necessary. KC is placing linebacker Leo Chenal and right tackle Jawaan Taylor on season-ending injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The humbled dynasty will now have even more adversity to contend with during the homestretch.

Chenal suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' playoff-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and will end the year with two sacks, 25 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and five quarterback hits. He will become a free agent this offseason. Taylor has missed the last two games with a triceps issue. He allowed three sacks and 20 total pressures in 760 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.