The Kansas City Chiefs just continue to get bad news with injuries. Just a week after losing starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it appears another Kansas City play caller is out for the year. The Chiefs believe Gardner Minshew tore his ACL on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network.

Minshew is set to have an MRI done in order to confirm the fears. The Chiefs play caller went down early and then left the game before halftime. The Titans game was his first start of the campaign.

Chris Oladokun came into the game as the team's third stringer. He has very limited experience playing in NFL games.

The Chiefs have already been eliminated from playoff contention, amidst a disappointing year. Kansas City got blown out by Tennessee Sunday, to fall to 6-9 on the campaign. The Titans won 26-9, with the Chiefs lifeless on offense.

Tennessee improved to 3-12 with the victory.

Chiefs are looking forward to this season being over

Kansas City isn't used to losing. Unfortunately for that squad, they have had to get accustomed to it this year. The Chiefs are now heading into the season's final few games with a third-string quarterback.

Oladokun finished the Chiefs-Titans game with 111 passing yards. Time will tell if Kansas City sticks with him for the rest of the year, or signs a free agent to start the remainder of the year. The Chiefs still have games remaining with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Against the Titans, the Chiefs put up some of the worst offensive numbers they have ever seen under head coach Andy Reid. Kansas City managed just 133 total yards of offense. That included just 51 rushing yards.

Kansas City next plays the Broncos on Christmas Day. The Chiefs have now lost four games in a row.