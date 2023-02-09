The Kansas City Chiefs have been ruling the AFC West division for the past several years and always finished with a high seed in the conference when it’s all said and done in the regular season. That’s also why the Chiefs have enjoyed a home-field advantage in the playoffs a number of times during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Knowing what it feels like to be in that situation, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt now believes that it’s better for conference championship games to be played at the home of the team with the better seed — and not at a neutral site.

“In the context of this offseason, there was discussion about going forward, should the championship games be played at neutral sites. It was actually something that my dad mentioned a couple of times to the league — he thought that might be good, Hunt remarked during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). “But having experienced it now for five years in a row, getting to host that game is such a special reward for the regular season and a way to reward your fans who have been so loyal throughout the year. So, I’m definitely a fan of keeping it at home with the highest seed.”

With how the Chiefs have dominated since Patrick Mahomes came into his own, the team has become not just a perennial playoff contender but a Super Bowl favorite. Hunt’s stance against neutral-site conference championship games must have been heavily influenced by his being so accustomed to seeing his team own the home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale this coming Sunday for all the marbles in Super Bowl 57.