It took overtime, but the Kansas City Chiefs improved to a perfect 8-0 on Monday Night Football with a 30-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kareem Hunt found the end zone to seal the victory, but the Chiefs did trail 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Thankfully, Patrick Mahomes linked up with Samaje Perine for a game-tying touchdown but appeared to reaggravate his ankle injury on the play.

That didn't stop the signal-caller from making his presence felt, though. Mahomes came back on the field on the next offensive series and found DeAndre Hopkins for his second TD of the night. The Bucs eventually tied it up at 24 before Hunt played hero in OT.

The Chiefs head into Week 10 without a defeat

Mahomes balled out, completing 34 of 44 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He linked up with Travis Kelce 14 times for 100 yards, while Hopkins reeled in eight receptions for 86 yards and two TDs. The duo looked solid and were the go-to targets for their quarterback.

The Chiefs have a legitimate chance at staying unbeaten, too. They really don't have that many difficult opponents moving forward. KC's toughest games come against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans.

The health of Mahomes is definitely something to monitor, however. Despite finishing the game on a high note and willing his squad to the finish line, the ankle is clearly bothering him.

The Chiefs offense struggled at times on Primetime. But, they figured it out in the final period and did just enough to grab the win. Next up for KC is a divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos, who sit at 5-4. If Hopkins can continue to perform as he did in Week 9, the defending champs may have just found another weapon alongside Kelce that can help them chase another title.