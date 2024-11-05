The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a hard-fought Monday Night Football clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on a bummed right ankle.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes appeared to tweak the injury just before converting a pass to Samaje Perine for the game-tying touchdown. Via Dov Kleiman:

Mahomes had to be helped off the field but was later seen jogging out of the tent and just returned to the game:

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 but was never in question to suit up on Monday. That being said, he's clearly reaggravated the ailment, which isn't a good sign. Carson Wentz was briefly warming up before Mahomes decided to head back onto the field.

The signal-caller has the Chiefs sitting as the only unbeaten team left in the NFL despite a depleted WR room led by Travis Kelce. They did trade for DeAndre Hopkins however, which gives Kansas City more depth and talent in the pursuit of a three-peat.

It hasn't been a banner year for Mahomes. Coming into Week 9, he's thrown more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (8). However, the veteran has completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,651 yards. The Chiefs' elite defense is a big reason they've yet to lose in the 2024 campaign.

To be honest, KC doesn't even have that many difficult games left, either. The Bills, Steelers, and Texans will probably be their toughest opponents. Regardless, this group will need Mahomes healthy if they're going to run it back and lift another Super Bowl title in February.

As of writing, the Chiefs took a 24-17 lead over the Buccaneers with just over four minutes left in the matchup. Mahomes found Hopkins for a five-yard TD, his second of the game. They're very close to improving to 8-0.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mahomes' ankle.