By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jerick McKinnon has been a fantasy football superhero for his managers down the stretch of their respective seasons. But just how good has he been? Jamaal Charles-esque? While it might surprise some, McKinnon has been producing like the former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler at the most important point in the fantasy football season.

Jerick McKinnon’s five receiving touchdowns are the most in a month since Charles had five back in December of 2014, per ESPN Stats and Info.

That’s a Hall of Fame-worthy fantasy football performance by McKinnon. While he’s not quite at the level of Charles scoring 59.5 PPR fantasy points in a December game against the then-Oakland Raiders, he’s still been quite effective.

Fantasy football’s RB3 since Week 12 in PPR formats, McKinnon has managed 30-plus points in two of his last three games, scoring touchdowns in each contest.

Charles won plenty of managers a title back in 2013. Could Jerick McKinnon be doing the same?

A tough matchup awaits in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos, who have been pretty stingy against opposing backs this year.

However, it’s the very same defense that McKinnon torched for 32.4 PPR points back in Week 14, including a monster, 7-112-2 receiving line.

The Chiefs will still be playing for seeding purposes, as they are currently tied with the Buffalo Bills for the number-one seed in the conference.

That means that McKinnon should still see a healthy workload. Fantasy football managers with their titles on the line can feel comfortable going back to the Chiefs halfback, especially in PPR formats.

Plus, there’s a chance he might just pull a Jamaal Charles.