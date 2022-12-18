By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially AFC West champions for the seventh consecutive season. While their Week 15 win over the Texans wasn’t pretty, the Chiefs managed to pull off an overtime win over the lowly Houston Texans, thanks to Jerick McKinnon. While it was stunning that the game even reached overtime, the Chiefs locked in for the extra period and McKinnon took a 26-yard rush to the house for a game-winning touchdown.

McKinnon took things into his own hands on the handoff from Mahomes, breaking free for the massive game-winning touchdown. It was a game to remember for the Chiefs RB, who has taken up a big role in the offense down the stretch. In Week 15 vs. the Texans, McKinnon rushed 10 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching eight receptions for 70 yards and another TD. With 122 all-purpose yards, McKinnon was undeniably critical to the Chiefs’ victory.

The win sees the Chiefs improve to 11-3 on the year, and with a three-game lead over the Chargers in the division, they’ve locked up the title for themselves once again, having done so each year since the 2016 NFL season. They’ve been the owners of the division during the Andy Reid era, and Patrick Mahomes’ development has obviously played a huge role in that.

With the Super Bowl on their minds, the Chiefs have now reached one of the key checkpoints on their path to another championship. But there’s plenty more to do, especially after a narrow victory over the Texans, who were massive underdogs on Sunday.