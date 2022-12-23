By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

A popular Kansas City Chiefs fan has been arrested and charged with several offenses, including an armed bank robbery in Oklahoma City.

In what could be said as one, if not the most bonkers story of the year, the said fan in question, Xavier Babudar, was arrested on December 16 in Bixby, Oklahoma. Babudar is suspected of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union earlier on the same day.

Babudar is also charged with wearing a mask while committing a felony, as well as possessing a firearm and threatening to commit violent acts.

“The quick and decisive action of the witness permitted Bixby Police officers to respond in less than two minutes and have the suspect in custody within six minutes,” Bixby police chief Todd Blish said in a statement. “We are so very appreciative of the witness, the bank employees, and the officers that responded to capture this person. I am especially proud of our officers who were able to respond quickly and set up a perimeter and make the arrest.”

For NFL and Chiefs fans, they may have seen Xavier Babudar whenever the Kansas City franchise takes the field. Babudar is that diehard support who often wears a wolf costume during games.

Babudar was not present when the Chiefs played the Houston Texans in Week 15 on Sunday, and now we know why. It remains to be seen if the said fan can still watch games moving forward, though it won’t be a surprise if he doesn’t.