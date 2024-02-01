JJ Watt gave his take on the undeserved hate that Taylor Swift is getting.

The discourse around the Kansas City Chiefs has been more than just their dynastic style of winning. Andy Reid has formed lethal schemes that make proper use of Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce. However, the discussion leading up to the Super Bowl is not about any of these. Instead, people have opted to loathe the event because Taylor Swift gets shown at an average of 25 seconds per game. JJ Watt had to give his two cents on the issue, via Ryan Hudgin of Us Magazine.

“I think it’s great. I can’t understand why people are so upset about it. They show celebrities at games all the time. Don’t act like we don’t show male celebrities at games all the time. I don’t really understand why it’s caused such an uproar,” JJ Watt said about the annoyance that people have about Taylor Swift and the Chiefs.

The pop sensation has been catching a lot of hate despite being a longtime fan of the league. Nonetheless, this does not look to be bothering her and Travis Kelce's relationship or their personal lives. It has become the subject of jokes at award shows but most of those have done no harm to the Chiefs star and his girlfriend.

Now, both of them have a big February coming up. Swift is headed to Asia for the continuation of her Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Kelce along with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid-led Chiefs are on the hunt for their third Super Bowl to solidify themselves as a dynasty.