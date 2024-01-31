Travis Kelce revealed why he won't be at Taylor Swift's Grammys performance, and sent a message to critics of their relationship.

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, yet Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is answering questions about his girlfriend seemingly as often as questions about the big game. Of course, when your girlfriend is Taylor Swift, that is to be expected. Kelce sent a message to critics of his relationship with Swift during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

“Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it man. It’s nothing more than that,” Kelce said. “No matter how much the world wants to paint a picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it. Sure enough I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but just a wonderful year man.”

Swift has attended plenty of Chiefs games this season. However, Kelce revealed why he will not be able to attend Swift's upcoming performance at the Grammys.

Why Travis Kelce won't be at Taylor Swift's Grammys performance

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately I have to go get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

I think Taylor will understand Travis' excuse, after all, that “big old Super Bowl” is pretty important.

Both Swift and Kelce are two of the most successful people at what they do. Swift is arguably the most famous musical artist in the world right now, and Kelce is one of the best tight ends of all-time. They are the perfect definition of a “power couple.”

With that being said, Travis Kelce is set to place his focus on helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl once again. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, is preparing for her big Grammys performance.